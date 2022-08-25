Investing in the Convenience Channel's Future

Often, when we talk about the future of the convenience store industry, we touch on the changing forecourt (for example, electric vehicle charging stations and in-car payments) and the changing store (for example, drive-thru-only concepts and fully automated operations). What often gets overlooked, however, is the changing workforce and what they will contribute to driving change in the channel.

The recently announced Convenience Store News 2022 Future Leaders in Convenience class includes winners from all corners of the industry, from IT to category management. It includes retailers and — for the first time — suppliers and distributors.

This year, some areas of expertise jump out at me, with several of the winners working in cybersecurity and emerging technologies. This highlights not only the growing importance of technology in the c-store industry today, but also where it is headed.

Some believe if it ain't broke, don’t fix it. But fresh ideas and new voices challenge all of us to be better, do better. They also push us to ask ourselves how we can be part of the change.

Our 33 honorees were selected based on nominations received from their peers that highlighted their achievements over the past 12 months. It will be interesting to see where they can go from here. What impact will they have on the channel in the next 12 months? Twelve years? And how will you, your department and your company help them reach their potential?