Jacksons Food Stores Forms New NIL Partnerships

"I'm very excited to be partnering with Jacksons," Dubar said. "I'm looking forward to a good season and an awesome collaboration."

Hassanein added, "Jacksons is a great business in our community. It will be fun to collaborate on content and get the fans excited for the season."

The new NIL partnership with BSU is the latest college football collaboration for Jacksons. In December 2022, the convenience retailer offered football trading cards featuring the entire University of Washington team. The officially licensed, professionally designed, printed and packaged trading cards were sold exclusively at 47 Jacksons convenience stores in Washington.

Shortly thereafter, the convenience chain became the exclusive retailer of University of Oregon football trading cards. The decks feature select members of the 2022 football team, along with team mascot The Duck.

Founded as a single service station by John D. Jackson in 1975, family-owned Jacksons Food Stores has grown into a chain of more than 300 company-operated locations stores under the Jacksons Food Stores brand, as well as ExtraMile by Jacksons through a joint venture with San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron USA.

Jacksons operates across Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah.