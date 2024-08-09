 Skip to main content

Jacksons Food Stores Forms New NIL Partnerships

Boise State University Bronco fans will see players featured in the Jacksons Let's Go Rewards app and on social media.
Jacksons NIL partnership 2024

BOISE, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores is entering into a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Boise State University (BSU).

As part of the collaboration, Bronco fans will see defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (No. 91) and running back Jambres Dubar (No. 1) in Jacksons' social media accounts, website, in the Jacksons Let's Go Rewards app and on billboards. Followers of each athlete's social media accounts will see sponsored content that spotlights Dubar's and Hassanein's connection with Jacksons.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with two impactful, game-changing BSU athletes this year," said Todd Michael, senior vice president, merchandising and marketing of Jacksons Food Stores. "We can't wait to see what both Dubar and Hassanein accomplish on the blue this season. Jacksons is proud to continue our support of Boise State athletes through these opportunities."

Hassanein and Dubar will be compensated for their participation in the partnership. The NIL partnerships were facilitated in part by Boise State's nationally recognized NIL program.

"I'm very excited to be partnering with Jacksons," Dubar said. "I'm looking forward to a good season and an awesome collaboration."

Hassanein added, "Jacksons is a great business in our community. It will be fun to collaborate on content and get the fans excited for the season."

The new NIL partnership with BSU is the latest college football collaboration for Jacksons. In December 2022, the convenience retailer offered football trading cards featuring the entire University of Washington team. The officially licensed, professionally designed, printed and packaged trading cards were sold exclusively at 47 Jacksons convenience stores in Washington.

Shortly thereafter, the convenience chain became the exclusive retailer of University of Oregon football trading cards. The decks feature select members of the 2022 football team, along with team mascot The Duck.

Founded as a single service station by John D. Jackson in 1975, family-owned Jacksons Food Stores has grown into a chain of more than 300 company-operated locations stores under the Jacksons Food Stores brand, as well as ExtraMile by Jacksons through a joint venture with San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron USA. 

Jacksons operates across Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah.

