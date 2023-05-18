Leading the Channel From Start to Finish

Convenience stores serve consumers at more locations than any other retail trade. But more than a business, the stores and the convenience channel overall are about people — the people being served, the people serving them, and the people at corporate serving the stores.

There are so many talented people that power this channel and it is because of their drive, dedication and forward thinking that the convenience store industry has survived decades of myriad changes and disruptions. With this in mind, Convenience Store News is pleased to honor both emerging and established leaders in the industry every year.

This fall, we will gather to induct into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Joe Sheetz, chairman of Sheetz Inc., a chain of more than 680 convenience stores across six states, and Kevin Martello, vice president of foodservice solutions and industry relations, convenience retail, for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Joe Sheetz began working in the family business during high school and officially returned to the retailer's operations nearly 30 years ago in 1995. Martello joins the Hall of Fame with four decades of industry experience behind him.

And while outstanding achievement in the industry comes with longevity, there are many rising stars in the convenience channel today who are forging their own paths and already proving they will be a force to reckon with in the future.

Now in its sixth year, the Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience program celebrates and helps develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership talent, while recognizing the achievements of emerging leaders under the age of 35 at the time of nomination.

Is there someone in your organization who springs to mind? Nominate them today.

And who knows, today's Future Leaders in Convenience honoree could be an inductee into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame a few decades from now.