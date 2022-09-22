Making Connections at the NACS Show

Growing up, there are things you look forward to: holidays, birthdays and summer vacation, to name a few. Now, as a grownup working in the convenience store industry, I can add the annual NACS Show to the list.

It's hard to believe that this year's event is fast approaching. Set for Oct. 1-4 in Las Vegas, the 2022 NACS Show is poised to be stronger than ever. With a show floor of approximately 420,000 net square feet and more than 1,200 exhibitors, this year's expo will be bigger than last year's show — on par with its pre-COVID size.

In an industry where connection is a key piece of the business model, networking opportunities and education sessions will play important roles at this year's event, too. Given technology's rise in the channel, it's not surprising that many of the show's 45-plus sessions will revolve around this topic. Panelists will tackle everything from electric vehicles to self-checkout solutions to merging the physical and digital retail worlds.

For us at Convenience Store News, there is also excitement around discussing the latest technology topics and recognizing our Technology Leader of the Year Sheetz Inc. at our Technology Roundtable & Dinner on Oct. 1, as well as celebrating outstanding women in the industry at our Top Women in Convenience awards gala on Oct. 2.

It is the most wonderful time of the year, and I for one am making my list and checking it twice. This is one time when what happens in Vegas doesn't need to stay in Vegas. I hope to see you at the show.