Maverik Officially Enters 13th State

"Maverik features a broad distribution of stores across the Intermountain West, the part of the country that enjoys significant exposure to outdoor recreation and adventure activities including hiking, mountain climbing, biking, camping, off-roading, canoeing, and playing in the abundant State and National Parks," said Chuck Maggelet, CEO and chief adventure guide at Maverik. "Montana's outdoor landscape is a perfect complement to Maverik's lineup of amazing stops to start your next favorite adventure."

The 5,900 square-foot store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays. The location includes truck and RV lanes, an RV dump, picnic area, assisted-checkout registers, gas pumps, and a full line-up of fresh made-to-order food offerings such as burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, salads and pizza. Maverik's Bean to Cup coffee is also available, alongside a selection of pastries and soda fountains.

Maverik chose the site due to its proximity to several nearby outdoor activities and attractions like Mount Helena, Holter Lake and the MacDonald Pass. The interior emphasizes Montana's natural beauty with panoramic photos and maps of the state's outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside adventure videos playing on TVs.

The convenience retailer has kept up a steady pace of growth in the last few years. In 2022, the retailer opened its first store in California, and in 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go's chain of 400-plus locations, which doubled the company's footprint to more than 800 locations throughout the Western Rockies and West Coast. Maverik is currently exploring options for rebranding a certain number of Kum & Go stores under its primary banner.

Based in Salt Lake City, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West.