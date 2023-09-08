Maverik Turns 95 With Sweet Birthday Celebration

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop will be celebrating its 95th birthday on Sept. 9 and, as part of the commemoration, will unveil a new Birthday Cake Donut, as well as offer all customers 95-cent deals on all doughnuts throughout the day.

The new Birthday Cake Donut is a confetti cake doughnut that features birthday cake sprinkles and white frosting. It will be available alongside Maverik's standard selection of doughnuts and other bakery staples, including other cake doughnut flavors, bars, fritters and more.

The birthday deal will offer customers one 95-cent doughnut per transaction.

Maverik's latest promotion follows a busy spring and summer that featured exclusive deals and offers. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Swire Coca-Cola USA to not only produce exclusive Coke cans, but gave customers a chance to win a 2022 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Cargo Van. Then, in May, Maverik and Rockstar Energy brought the Pure Zero Pineapple Mango flavor exclusively to the chain's convenience stores.

Family-owned and -operated, Maverik acknowledges its considerable growth over the last 95 years. Beginning as a two-pump gas station in Afton, Wy., in 1928, the company expanded to 12 western states and opened its 400th store in Magna, Utah, at the beginning of 2023.

The company recently doubled its footprint through the acquisition of Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go, bringing its total number of stores to more than 800 and expanding its operational footprint in 20 states.

Based in Salt Lake City, Maverik is also the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West.