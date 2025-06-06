Maverik Kicks Off Summer Deals

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is helping loyal customers stock up for their summer adventures with seasonal promotions.

Throughout the summer, the convenience store retailer is offering an exclusive 89 cents Fountain Frenzy for its Adventure Club members. The offer is good for any cup, up to a large, and runs through Sept. 30.

Adventure Club and Nitro members will also have access to free offers during Freebie Fridays, including Free Frazil Fridays, each Friday in June. In addition to getting one free small Frazil slush drink during this weekly rewards exclusive promotion, other free offers will be available in the Maverik app every Friday.