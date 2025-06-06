 Skip to main content

Maverik Kicks Off Summer Deals

Fountain drinks promotions and returning BonFire menu items are on tap for customers.
Melissa Kress
SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is helping loyal customers stock up for their summer adventures with seasonal promotions.

Throughout the summer, the convenience store retailer is offering an exclusive 89 cents Fountain Frenzy for its Adventure Club members. The offer is good for any cup, up to a large, and runs through Sept. 30.

Adventure Club and Nitro members will also have access to free offers during Freebie Fridays, including Free Frazil Fridays, each Friday in June. In addition to getting one free small Frazil slush drink during this weekly rewards exclusive promotion, other free offers will be available in the Maverik app every Friday. 

Maverik is also bringing back smokey meat menu items as part of its BonFire foodservice platform. The selection includes Sweet Heat Pulled Pork Pizza topped with hardwood smoked pulled pork, sweet heat sauce and jalapeños, and breakfast and lunch burritos filled with tender brisket, smoked to perfection, according to the convenience retailer. 

In addition to exclusive rewards and free offers, members of the Adventure Club can save 2 cents or more off every gallon of fuel every day. Members who upgrade to the Nitro card can save 10 cents or more off per gallon year-round, plus $1 fountain drinks (up to an extra large size) and $1 hot beverages including coffee, cappuccino and hot chocolate (up to a large). 

Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and the two brands serve customers in more than 800 locations across 21 states.  

Maverik is No. 10 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

