A Meeting of the Best C-store Technology Minds

The 2024 Conexxus Annual Conference is a chance to stay on top of hot button issues such as AI, and also get a glimpse of the future.
Last fall, technology leaders from Jacksons Food Stores, The Convenience Group LLC and Family Express Corp. came together to talk about using tech to ensure a seamless convenience store experience — not only for their customers, but also for their employees. 

The Conexxus-hosted webinar, "Think Tank v8.0 – IT Leaders' Insights," touched on everything from prioritizing technology requests through a project management office to laying out a clear technology roadmap that intersects with all areas of the operation. 

The webinar highlighted that all convenience store retailers, whether a small local chain like The Convenience Group or a larger regional chain like Jacksons, face the same struggles, but solutions are out there. The program also highlighted the need to find technology solution providers that best meet a retailer's needs.

I am looking forward to more of the same from Conexxus at its annual conference next month. Preliminary agenda items include sessions that will address hot button issues such as artificial intelligence, EMV and achieving digital success — all of which are top of mind for many, if not all, convenience store retailers. These issues are also top of mind for me, not just as Convenience Store News' technology editor, but as a consumer as well. 

It's been five years since I last attended Conexxus' annual conference and I am excited to sit down in a room with the top technology minds in the channel. One session I am really looking forward to is "Outside of the Box:  Unique Approaches to Convenience Retailing." New, exciting, cutting edge. 

See you in Arlington, Texas! 

Melissa Kress is Executive Editor of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2010. Melissa handles much of CSNews’ hard news coverage, such as mergers and acquisitions and company financial reports, and the technology beat. She is also one of the industry’s leading media experts on the tobacco category. Read More

