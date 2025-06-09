 Skip to main content

Nittany MinitMart Debuts Signature Burger Menu

The limited-time lineup is perfect for grilling season, according to the convenience retailer.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Nittany MinitMart burgers

WELLSBORO, Pa. — Nittany MinitMart is serving up summer flavor with its new Signature Burger Menu. 

The limited-time lineup features hearty, made-to-order burgers perfect for grilling season, according to the convenience store retailer. The new menu features signature items such as the Chili Cheese Burger, the Hot Honey Sausage and Waffle Burger, and the Pepperoni Pizza Burger.

Each burger is designed to capture the bold, smoky flavors consumers expect from a summer cookout, combined with the convenience of grab-and-go, according to the company.

[Read more: Closing the Value Gap Through Quality & Experience]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

When developing the Signature Burger Menu, Nittany MinitMart's foodservice team tapped into national and local flavor trends while staying connected to its customer base.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and stay ahead of the curve," said Angela Gearhart, food service category manager at Nittany MinitMart. "By listening to our customers and following national food trends, we're able to offer new, exciting menu options that keep our customers coming back."

The new Signature Burgers are the latest additions to Nittany MinitMart's growing collection of signature menu items, which are crafted with quality ingredients and designed to deliver a fast, satisfying meal for customers on the go, the company said.

The chain is the latest c-store operator to offer a special summertime foodservice deal. Others include Maverik — Adventure's First Stop's 89-cent Fountain Frenzy offer for Adventure Club members and free offers for Adventure Club and Nitro members during Freebie Fridays; the Frazil slushie brand's Free Frazil Friday offer at 7,000 participating c-stores in June; and Yesway and Allsip's Summer Sips promotion, featuring the launch of the new Buffalo Chicken Burrito, deals on Rockstar Energy drinks and more.

Headquartered in Wellsboro, Nittany MinitMart operates 28 convenience stores in central Pennsylvania. The retailer is a Small Chain Award, Gold Medal honoree in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds