Nittany MinitMart Debuts Signature Burger Menu

When developing the Signature Burger Menu, Nittany MinitMart's foodservice team tapped into national and local flavor trends while staying connected to its customer base.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and stay ahead of the curve," said Angela Gearhart, food service category manager at Nittany MinitMart. "By listening to our customers and following national food trends, we're able to offer new, exciting menu options that keep our customers coming back."

The new Signature Burgers are the latest additions to Nittany MinitMart's growing collection of signature menu items, which are crafted with quality ingredients and designed to deliver a fast, satisfying meal for customers on the go, the company said.

The chain is the latest c-store operator to offer a special summertime foodservice deal. Others include Maverik — Adventure's First Stop's 89-cent Fountain Frenzy offer for Adventure Club members and free offers for Adventure Club and Nitro members during Freebie Fridays; the Frazil slushie brand's Free Frazil Friday offer at 7,000 participating c-stores in June; and Yesway and Allsip's Summer Sips promotion, featuring the launch of the new Buffalo Chicken Burrito, deals on Rockstar Energy drinks and more.

Headquartered in Wellsboro, Nittany MinitMart operates 28 convenience stores in central Pennsylvania. The retailer is a Small Chain Award, Gold Medal honoree in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards.