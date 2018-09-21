PHOTO GALLERY: Going Inside Chicago's Amazon Go

CHICAGO — The winds of change for brick-and-mortar retail continues to blow, as Amazon Go makes its way to the Windy City.

E-commerce giant Amazon Inc. opened the doors to its fourth cashierless concept, Amazon Go, in Chicago on Sept. 17. Located at 113 S. Franklin St., it is the company's first Amazon Go outside of its hometown of Seattle, and sits on the first floor of the complex where Amazon’s Chicago's office is located.

Chicago's Amazon Go offers a product mix of pre-made sandwiches, salads and snacks, in addition to traditional convenience store fare. Some items are prepared by Amazon off site and by local companies like Fairgrounds, Farmer's Fridge and I Love Sweets and delivered daily.

While hot prepared food is not available, the store offers ready-to-heat items and two on-site microwaves. It also sells two-person meal kits to take home.

Similar to the other three locations, customers scan the Amazon app on their smartphones upon entering the store. The store uses "Just Walk Out Technology," which relies on cameras and sensors to track what shoppers remove from shelves and what they put back. Customers are billed after leaving the store using credit cards on file.

