Recognizing Women in Technology

Look around the convenience store industry and you will see many formidable and outstanding professionals in the technology field. Look even closer, and I bet there are some in your very own organization.

There was a time when these professionals were mostly, if not all, male. But with interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (collectively known as STEM) growing among girls and young women, it is no surprise that the tech field is seeing a change in its male-to-female ratio.

Over the past decade of honoring women in the convenience store industry through our Top Women in Convenience awards program, Convenience Store News has noticed the shift. An increasing number of women in tech-related roles have crossed our stage to accept awards — from senior-level leaders to rising stars and mentors.

Several others have been honored among our five Top Women of the Year annually. These honorees have included (and I hope not to leave anyone out): Colette Matthews, global vice president of customer experience, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K (2022); Deb Hall Lefevre, then-chief technology officer, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K (2019); Rebecca Troutman, director of ecommerce, 7-Eleven Inc. (2019); and Jenny Bullard, then-chief information officer at Flash Foods Inc. (2015).

Nominations for the 2023 Top Women in Convenience awards close tomorrow, March 31. Convenience Store News is looking forward to celebrating 10 years of honoring exceptional women from all corners of the c-store industry at our awards gala in October.

Will a member of your organization be among them?