Royal Farms Thanks Frontline Health Care Workers

"Royal Farms' ongoing generosity truly embodies community support at its finest. For the third consecutive year, they have shown their heartfelt recognition of our hospital teams," said Melony G. Griffith, MHA president and CEO. "As Hospital Week approaches, we invite all Marylanders to join us in celebrating the invaluable contributions of hospitals and their dedicated employees.”

Royal Farms has often served up free helpings of the morning beverage staple to honor those who have dedicated their professional lives to serving their community. Last fall, as part of World Teacher's Day, educators could receive one free, any-sized coffee all day long.

"Royal Farms is honored once again to support Maryland's health care workers with a free coffee. Their unwavering commitment to public health is truly commendable," said Aliyah Atayee, public relations for Royal Farms. "We eagerly seize opportunities like National Hospital Week to honor exceptional individuals tirelessly working to sustain and uplift their communities. We are proud to express our gratitude in partnership with the Maryland Hospital Association."

The Maryland Hospital Association serves Maryland's nonprofit hospitals and health systems through collective action to shape policies, practices, financing, and performance to advance health care and the health of all Marylanders.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.