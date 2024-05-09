Royal Farms Thanks Frontline Health Care Workers

Hospitals across Maryland will receive coupons for complimentary coffee at any of the retailer's locations.
A female doctor holding a cup of coffee outside a hospital

BALTIMORE — As part of National Hospital Week from May 12-18, Royal Farms will partner with the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA) for a third time to express gratitude to frontline health care workers. 

As a thank-you for their dedication, the convenience store chain plans to distribute 250 complimentary coffee coupons to 63 hospitals across Maryland. Royal Farms is also encouraging members of the community to acknowledge nurses, doctors, EMTs, therapists and others during Hospital Week through small acts of appreciation.

"Royal Farms' ongoing generosity truly embodies community support at its finest. For the third consecutive year, they have shown their heartfelt recognition of our hospital teams," said Melony G. Griffith, MHA president and CEO. "As Hospital Week approaches, we invite all Marylanders to join us in celebrating the invaluable contributions of hospitals and their dedicated employees.”

Royal Farms has often served up free helpings of the morning beverage staple to honor those who have dedicated their professional lives to serving their community. Last fall, as part of World Teacher's Day, educators could receive one free, any-sized coffee all day long.

"Royal Farms is honored once again to support Maryland's health care workers with a free coffee. Their unwavering commitment to public health is truly commendable," said Aliyah Atayee, public relations for Royal Farms. "We eagerly seize opportunities like National Hospital Week to honor exceptional individuals tirelessly working to sustain and uplift their communities. We are proud to express our gratitude in partnership with the Maryland Hospital Association."

The Maryland Hospital Association serves Maryland's nonprofit hospitals and health systems through collective action to shape policies, practices, financing, and performance to advance health care and the health of all Marylanders. 

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina

