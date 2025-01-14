Seven & i Targets Growth Following Transitional Period

He also shared four key areas in which 7-Eleven is concentrating its short- and intermediate-term tactics. First among them is driving value and traffic. "We know that delivering quality products at a compelling price is key to increasing traffic," Reynolds said, pointing to the company's food offerings as a method of providing outsize value that resonates with customers. Strategic investments in 7-Eleven's backbar has also prompted increases in sales and trips among customers seeking modern, noncombustible nicotine products.

Growing 7-Eleven's proprietary products also remains a top priority.

"To accelerate our growth, we have strategically invested in store enhancements. This includes our food and beverage modernization program that offers our customers a wider assortment of baked-in store and hot food items, and specialty coffee," Reynolds said. "We are expanding this program, which is currently in almost 5,000 stores, to an additional 2,500 locations by Q1 2025."

The third key area is the continued progress of the 7NOW delivery program, which is growing at a 24% rate on a same-store basis. The program also contributes to proprietary product sales, as 25% of 7NOW's top-selling items are the company's fresh food and proprietary beverage items. 7-Eleven's goal is to hit $1 billion in sales through this channel.

Finally, as part of its cost leadership efforts, 7-Eleven is continuing a "disciplined and rigorous" approach to removing costs from the business. It is currently targeting a $500 million cost reduction and has identified new initiatives to reduce costs and improve efficiencies.

Looking ahead to 2025, 7-Eleven is targeting same-store sales of 1.5%, merchandise gross margin 34.1% and a ratio of operating, selling, general and administrative (OSG&A) to sales of 16.4%.

"To achieve these goals and drive long-term value creation, we are launching a company-wide program aimed at improving profitability and focus on three primary areas: growth, margin and OSG&A," Reynolds said. "We will build a detailed execution plan to achieve significant savings in 2025, and we'll jump-start the program by implementing quick in Q1 and Q2. We expect this focus on profitability to deliver a lasting positive impact to [7-Eleven's] operating income."

The program will be led by CEO Joe DePinto and Reynolds, with members from the company's executive team leading each of the work streams.

"This profitability review program will be a comprehensive plan and supports our plans to significantly improve profitability in fiscal year 2025 and beyond," Reynolds said.