Sharpening Your Competitive Edge

The convenience channel's strength in snacking gives it a collective point of competitive differentiation compared to other foodservice channels. The convenience channel's high number of smaller-sized offerings makes it a natural fit for consumers who are increasingly eating snacks rather than meals.

C-stores also benefit from the retail products they offer, which gives consumers more reason to visit when they might have otherwise stayed home. Disposable income and unemployment levels are key factors in foodservice spending as both impact consumer confidence. When confidence is low, people are likely to cut outside-the-home food purchases first, Powell noted.

In addition to brick-and-mortar foodservice competitors, c-stores are competing with third-party delivery providers such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. These services offer extra convenience, but have also pushed prices up significantly in recent years, even as standard QSR prices are rising.

"These are opportunities," Powell pointed out.

Foodservice Evolution

C-store foodservice favorites like hot dogs and pizza aren't gone, but what makes sense for the channel is changing. Potential product opportunities today are much more diverse and include international-inspired items — think tacos and boba — as well as elevated versions of classic items like burgers. Indulgence, snacking and portability are also being interpreted in new ways.

Retailers are recruiting those with foodservice expertise who can execute at a higher level and moving from restaurant-style stores to restaurant concepts, such as Twice Daily's White Bison Coffee brand and 7-Eleven Inc.'s Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits locations.

On the flip side, the QSR channel is building strength through "uber-specialists" who pair c-store-style convenience and product innovation with narrower menus, like Swig's drive-thru soda fountains and Salad And Go's healthy drive-thru offerings.

Recognition of c-stores as a competitive threat is pushing QSRs into rolling out more snacks and specialty beverages; grocers into experimenting with smaller formats; and automated concepts into positioning around optimized convenience.

"They're stealing our stuff right from under us," Powell said, which means "we've gotten on their radar."

C-store operators that recognize this shift in competition and take steps to positively differentiate themselves are more likely to thrive. The good news is there's numerous avenues to do so, such as leaning into limited-time offers, local/regional items, value, better-for-you, made-to-order, bakery, grab-and-go and more.

"There's a ton of bases of differentiation that you can look at," Powell said.

Whatever operators decide to focus on, they should make the basics of fast and friendly service their foundation. These two factors are the ones most likely to prompt consumers to visit a particular c-store vs. another venue, according to Foodservice IP's April 2025 consumer survey. "And that's what we're good at," Powell added.

Having a good selection of grocery staples is also popular with c-store customers and it's not something they can get at QSRs like Taco Bell or McDonald's.

Powell urged attendees to monitor the full competitive landscape and their resources; find a niche; be storytellers around quality and value; look to foodservice for new snacks; lean into customization; and have clear, multifaceted goals for investment.

"Define your value beyond price," he emphasized.

