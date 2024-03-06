Sheetz Rolls Back Diesel Prices
For the month of March, professional drivers will be able to save 25 cents a gallon when they use their loyalty card at the pump.
The convenience store and gas retailer was also recognized by Fuels Market News for its fueling innovations, selected on the basis of its overall fuel excellence, technological investments and operational efficiency. This has included a focus on cleaner-burning traditional fuels and the growth of its electric vehicle charging network.
Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 25,000 associates and operates more than 700 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Sheetz is No. 10 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2023.