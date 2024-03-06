Sheetz Rolls Back Diesel Prices

For the month of March, professional drivers will be able to save 25 cents a gallon when they use their loyalty card at the pump.
Amanda Koprowski
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is celebrating the return of spring with a special "Truck Diesel Price Rollback" through the end of March.

Between March 6 and March 31, truck drivers can save 25 cents a gallon on truck diesel when they swipe their My Sheetz Rewardz card at a Sheetz pump. There are no limits on the number of gallons purchased. 

The offer is valid at all of Sheetz's 43 truck stop locations. Diesel exhaust fluid and other fuel grades will not be included in the promotion.

Though this is the first deal Sheetz is offering on its fuel in 2024, the retailer worked to draw in both professional and everyday drivers with numerous promotions throughout 2023. Its "Tanks-giving" deal in November ensured its Unleaded 88 prices topped out at only $1.99 a gallon, while in September, Sheetz supported professional drivers in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing discounts on diesel all month long and extending a summer discount on Unleaded 88. Last spring, the retailer ran a large-scale sweepstakes that gave customers the chance to win a lifetime of free gasoline.

The convenience store and gas retailer was also recognized by Fuels Market News for its fueling innovations, selected on the basis of its overall fuel excellence, technological investments and operational efficiency. This has included a focus on cleaner-burning traditional fuels and the growth of its electric vehicle charging network

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 25,000 associates and operates more than 700 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 

Sheetz is No. 10 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2023.

