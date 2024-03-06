Sheetz Rolls Back Diesel Prices

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is celebrating the return of spring with a special "Truck Diesel Price Rollback" through the end of March.

Between March 6 and March 31, truck drivers can save 25 cents a gallon on truck diesel when they swipe their My Sheetz Rewardz card at a Sheetz pump. There are no limits on the number of gallons purchased.

The offer is valid at all of Sheetz's 43 truck stop locations. Diesel exhaust fluid and other fuel grades will not be included in the promotion.

Though this is the first deal Sheetz is offering on its fuel in 2024, the retailer worked to draw in both professional and everyday drivers with numerous promotions throughout 2023. Its "Tanks-giving" deal in November ensured its Unleaded 88 prices topped out at only $1.99 a gallon, while in September, Sheetz supported professional drivers in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing discounts on diesel all month long and extending a summer discount on Unleaded 88. Last spring, the retailer ran a large-scale sweepstakes that gave customers the chance to win a lifetime of free gasoline.