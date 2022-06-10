Spending Money to Make Money

Convenience store retailers know that technology — whether implementing new solutions or improving existing platforms — is critical to their future.

Two years ago, the global pandemic drove retailers to accelerate their tech agenda. Services like online ordering, contactless checkout and drive-thru were quickly implemented as customers demanded new ways to shop and COVID-19 shaped every aspect of their lives.

Now, those same retailers are looking to improve their overall tech capabilities, both inside the store and on the forecourt, according to the 2022 Convenience Store News Technology Study. And they are ready to put their money where their mouth is. Almost two-thirds of the study respondents said they increased their technology budget this year vs. 2021. Regardless of their size, they point to three areas of investment: ordering technology, operational efficiencies, and customer connections.

The study's insights don't stop there. Respondents also addressed payments and loyalty programs, among other tech touchpoints. In a special webcast on Oct. 20, we will discuss the findings of our 2022 Technology Study, which examines the current convenience tech landscape and the ongoing evolution that lies ahead. Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti will be joined by Amazon for an interactive Q&A discussion on the rise of frictionless and checkout-free technology in the convenience channel, and what's driving this movement.

