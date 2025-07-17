 Skip to main content

SunStop Chain Streamlines Lottery Operations

LottoShield's lottery management system rolled out across 54 convenience stores.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
SunStop & LottoShield logos

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — SunStop, the convenience store subsidiary of Southwest Georgia Oil Co. (SWGA Oil), is streamlining its lottery operations.

The chain integrated LottoShield's lottery management system across 54 of SunStop's 70 stores in less than two weeks. This partnership reflects the growing demand for secure, automated solutions to streamline lottery inventory management, LottoShield stated.

[PHOTO GALLERY: Foodservice Shines in SunStop Refresh Program]

With LottoShield as its lottery management partner, SWGA Oil will strengthen its efforts against lottery theft, free up productive hours for store staff and modernize its lottery operations.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

San Ramon, Calif.-based LottoShield's fully automated lottery management platform is tailored to the unique business needs of convenience retailing. Core features include: 

  • Real-time inventory tracking
  • Theft prevention tools
  • Automated reconciliation
  • Seamless integration with state lottery systems, point-of-sale and backoffice software

Other convenience retailers that have integrated with LottoShield include Chestnut Market, Tooley Oil Co. and H&S Energy Products.

Headquartered in Bainbridge, SWGA Oil operates SunStop Convenience Stores, SunStop Markets and Total Petroleum.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds