SunStop Chain Streamlines Lottery Operations
LottoShield's lottery management system rolled out across 54 convenience stores.
San Ramon, Calif.-based LottoShield's fully automated lottery management platform is tailored to the unique business needs of convenience retailing. Core features include:
- Real-time inventory tracking
- Theft prevention tools
- Automated reconciliation
- Seamless integration with state lottery systems, point-of-sale and backoffice software
Other convenience retailers that have integrated with LottoShield include Chestnut Market, Tooley Oil Co. and H&S Energy Products.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, SWGA Oil operates SunStop Convenience Stores, SunStop Markets and Total Petroleum.