SunStop Chain Streamlines Lottery Operations

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — SunStop, the convenience store subsidiary of Southwest Georgia Oil Co. (SWGA Oil), is streamlining its lottery operations.

The chain integrated LottoShield's lottery management system across 54 of SunStop's 70 stores in less than two weeks. This partnership reflects the growing demand for secure, automated solutions to streamline lottery inventory management, LottoShield stated.

With LottoShield as its lottery management partner, SWGA Oil will strengthen its efforts against lottery theft, free up productive hours for store staff and modernize its lottery operations.