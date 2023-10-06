Supplier Spotlights: Alto-Shaam, Golden Grail Beverages & Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Alto-Shaam

Alto-Shaam relaunched its Quick Ship program with an expanded range of the company's most popular cooking, holding and serving equipment.

Quick Ship provides Alto-Shaam customers with faster, more convenient shipping. Orders received before 1 p.m. CST via Quick Ship will be shipped within 48 business hours.

The program covers some of the company's most popular cooking, holding and serving models, including its Prodigi Pro combi ovens, the Vector H Series multicook ovens, the Cook & Hold ovens and Halo Heat holding equipment, in addition to a range of accessories.

"The Quick Ship program provides our customers the equipment they need, when they need it," said Lucy McQuillan, chief commercial officer at Alto-Shaam. "Our Alto-Shaam team has persistently worked towards reintroducing the Quick Ship program to set our partners and customers up for success even in challenging times."