Supplier Spotlights: Alto-Shaam, Golden Grail Beverages & Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Novolex
Packaging and foodservice products manufacturer Novolex released its fifth annual sustainability report, which provides a comprehensive account of the company's strides toward its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.
The report notes some of Novolex's success in increasing its recycling capacity, diverting waste from landfills, and using more chain-of-custody certified fiber and bio-based resins in its products.
The report, written in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative, also noted and expanded on:
- Novolex's targets to double the volume of post-consumer recycled polyethylene film recycled at its North Vernon, Ind., recycling facility by the end of 2024.
- An update on the company's waste footprint for the first time as a result of its implementation of a waste-to-landfill measurement program.
- The expanded use of materials such as bio-based resins.
- The creation of a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) council composed of Novolex leaders who guide and support DEI strategies and objectives.
Performance Food Group Inc.
An affiliate of Performance Food Group Inc. (PFG) has acquired Orion Food Systems Holdings LLC and related subsidiaries from its holding company, private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC.
Founded in 1983, Orion manufactures and distributes pizza, sandwiches, breakfast and snack solutions primarily for foodservice applications in convenience stores and similar out-of-home venues in the United States and abroad.
One Rock's operating partners Frank Orfanello, Kurt Barker, Steve Ingham, Brian Potts, AJ Skobel and Adam Feuer worked closely with Orion's management team to drive the business's strategic direction, create an improved go‐to‐market strategy, increase manufacturing efficiencies and support the integration of a transformative acquisition.
William Blair & Co. served as financial advisor to both Orion and One Rock on the transaction, while Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Premier Manufacturing Inc.
U.S. Tobacco Cooperative and Enorama Pharma Inc. subsidiary Premier Manufacturing Inc. entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the sale of NIC-S, a tobacco-free white snus, for the U.S. market.
The product is available in a wide range of options, allowing the consumer to tailor their nicotine intake, the company stated.
Premier Manufacturing will be doing a full marketing campaign promoting NIC-S that will include point-of-sale materials, print and digital ad campaigns, display fixtures and various websites. NIC-S will be available via Premier's distribution network throughout the United States in the coming months.
Resnick Distributors
Resnick Distributors opened a new distribution center in Houston, a strategic expansion for the company to enhance its capabilities.
The new distribution facility is located near key transportation hubs in order to help optimize supply chain operations and reduce delivery lead times in the region.
"This marks a significant milestone in the continued growth and success of Resnick Distributors," said Jonathan Resnick, vice president of sales marketing at Resnick. "We are confident that this expansion will not only streamline our operations but also greatly improve both our supplier's and our customer's experience."