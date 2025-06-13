Taking Steps to Stand Out

At the same time, even if they can't get their first choice of location, they can still succeed by developing a brand that people can connect to and have fun with, he noted.

The fact that high-traffic corner locations are more likely to be occupied by large c-store chains and other businesses only makes it more important that small operators overcome that disadvantage by making themselves "unique, extraordinary, different," said Mike Lawson, owner and operator of Roaster's Market, which operates two convenience stores in Oklahoma.

He suggested that independents look at their competition and consider how they can do more than offer essentially the same lineup of products. For example, if they are offering a certain type of food, they can choose to offer a much higher quality version even if it affects the price point.

Foodservice itself doesn't have to be complex to be successful, added Peter Rasmussen, founder and CEO of Convenience & Energy Advisors. He pointed to pizza and quality grab-and-go products as examples of foodservice programs that can sell well without requiring massive operational upgrades.

"It doesn't require you to have a massive kitchen operation," he said.

And not every point of differentiation has to be tied to something customers can buy. HOP Shops went viral for its disco-themed bathrooms, which feature special lighting and music and a spinning disco ball at the push of a button.

"Now, it's what we're known for," Bail said.

In addition to being good marketing, the disco bathroom experience suggests that bathrooms don't have to be nonprofit-generating areas of stores. "I would challenge your thinking on that," he continued, noting that consumers will often make a bonus purchase because they feel a little guilty when they enjoy a unique experience for free.

Outstanding Offers

Roaster's Market challenges common practice by offering barista-crafted coffee and rotisserie food as the "cornerstone" of its menu. According to Lawson, there is only so much retailers can do with products that will be the same from store to store, such as candy and beef jerky, but they can make a difference with their coffee and prepared food offerings.

Charging higher prices than the competition was a risk, but Lawson quickly learned that consumers are willing to pay more for higher quality.

A standout digital presence is another way to make an impression. Rasmussen pointed to his work with Boise, Idaho-based Stinker Stores and its digital transformation, which included online ordering, a loyalty program and mobile app. Retailers can succeed by rolling out a rich welcome offer to draw in customers and then use personalization efforts to keep them coming back, he said.

Loyalty programs as a concept are not unique, but retailers can stand out in "how you execute it," Rasmussen pointed out.

Store visuals are another differentiator. "My goal was to invest more into everything screaming quality," said Lawson, citing his use of "nice" building materials such as rock columns and an attractive fuel canopy, resulting in a store that doesn't look like a usual c-store. However, it doesn't always take serious money to make a store look extraordinary; paint, signage and clean bathrooms can make a big difference. "There's always a lot of options," he said.

On the marketing side of things, billboards still have a lot of value for truck stops and travel centers and for stores appealing to nonlocals. The panelists agreed that social media is a must-do, but brands should take the time to be creative and interactive.

Good marketing can also come from employees. The impact of a happy cashier or a store associate who cares matters. "I try to focus on the people," Bail said.

A replay of "Stand Out & Make Your Stores Extraordinary," as well as other sessions from the 2025 Convenience Store News Outstanding Independents Summit, are available here.