Technology Initiatives on the Menu

Mandeltort is the founder of ChefWorthy, an online platform for rating and reviewing foodservice equipment, products and services that enables foodservice professionals to share their experiences with their colleagues and help them make better buying decisions.

According to Mandeltort, bringing automation to your foodservice program offers several benefits. There is the savings aspect, both labor and cost. There is the operational aspect, both greater efficiency and greater throughput. And there is the potential to increase consistency and safety while reducing waste.

But there are some "harsh realities" to consider, he advised. Namely, the high costs associated with installing and repairing such equipment. He also noted that as artificial intelligence (AI) advances and becomes more embedded in these robotic technologies, there will more be viable opportunities around automation.

This brings to mind for me a very recent decision by McDonald's to pull back on using AI in its drive-thru business. Its two-year partnership with IBM resulted in some ordering stumbles and unhappy customers. Ice cream topped with bacon, for one.

Given McDonald's experience and Mandeltort's insights, it is imperative to thoroughly vet any new solution and weigh the pros and cons before introducing a new initiative into your operations.