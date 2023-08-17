Technology vs. the Human Touch

In the August issue of Convenience Store News, Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo explored the artificial intelligence (AI) waters by asking the most popular AI app, ChatGPT, what impact AI will have on the future of the convenience retail business.

While reading his column, it brought to mind a recent conversation I had with a friend who asked if I was worried that AI and solutions like ChatGPT would replace me as an editor and journalist. I certainly would not be the first person to have their livelihood threatened by technology, but after giving it some serious consideration, my honest answer was no. I am not naïve; I realize that everyone is replaceable. But in this case, I do not think I will be replaced by a computer program.

Why? Because as part of the leading media brand covering the c-store industry, I connect with leaders across the channel to bring the latest news and insights to you, our readers. Whether it is through phone calls, video interviews or in-person visits, what I do cannot be fully replicated without human interaction. Much like the c-store business itself.

Yes, self-checkout options can cut back on a customer's need to interact with the store cashier, and ordering off a mobile app or via in-store kiosks limits the amount of time a customer has to talk with a foodservice team member. However, technology will never fully replace what makes the convenience channel special to its loyal customers. It doesn't know how you like your coffee. It doesn't know that your lottery numbers are based on your grandchildren's birthdays, and it doesn't know that you recently took a vacation down the shore.

Technology is a great tool for serving the ever-changing and sometimes fickle demands of consumers. But it is just that, a tool. One of many that c-store retailers and their team members use to connect with their guests.