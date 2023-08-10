Twice Daily Launches Made-to-Order Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Twice Daily is giving guests the chance to personalize some of their favorite hot menu items with fresh ingredients through a new made-to-order program.

Now available in select Twice Daily convenience stores, parent company Tri Star Energy will roll out the new offering in phases. All Twice Daily stores are projected to include made-to-order options by the fall.

"Our guests know to expect fresh, quality food when visiting any of our locations, and we're really excited to start introducing this new made-to-order option throughout middle Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky," said Dawn Boulanger, vice president of marketing for Tri Star Energy. "We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality experience to guests, and we know this will be another way for guests to enjoy something custom-made and fresh all day."

Tri Star Energy is in the process of a three-year plan to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. In addition to its current hot meals and fresh deli offerings, each newly converted store will open with made-to-order.

Twice Daily's premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. A fresh deli case provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers.

Founded in 2000, Tri Star Energy owns and operates Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop convenience stores, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states.

The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, with locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.