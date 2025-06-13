Weigel's Arcade Hits 1M-Plus Plays

"This milestone is a reflection of how guests want to engage with our brand — not just at the pump or in-store, but wherever they are," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty. "The Arcade has become a daily habit for thousands of our users, and it proves that loyalty isn't just earned through points — it's built through moments."

Developed in partnership with Rovertown, the Weigel's Arcade is seamlessly integrated into the MyWeigel's App and allows players to collect digital coins, compete on leaderboards and unlock future rewards. It's part of a broader effort to create personalized, gamified experiences that keep guests coming back.

As part of its next evolution, Weigel's will expand the Coin Catalog, allowing players to redeem their progress for exclusive offers and real-world items — further connecting in-app fun to in-store value.

The Weigel's Arcade & Coin Catalog was recently recognized as part of the 2025 Loyalty360 Awards program, which honors brands that are building stronger and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful and measurable way. The Tennessee-based company's efforts earned it Honorable Mention — Excellence in Gamification.

As part of the annual awards program, Weigel's also received Platinum — Creative Campaign & Communications for its innovative NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) partnership campaign with Tennessee community athletes, and Bronze — Employee Engagement & Impact for its companywide initiatives that foster internal adoption and loyalty culture-building.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 84 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.