What Will They Think of Next in Technology?

If you have shopped at CVS lately, you know all too well that most products are locked up, forcing customers to push a button for a store associate's help and then wait for what seems an unbearable amount of time to get something as simple as toothpaste.

Now, the drugstore giant is piloting a technology solution where customers can unlock the cabinet themselves through a mobile app. While this does eliminate the middle man, customers are responsible for locking the cabinet back up.

If they forget or do it improperly, are they responsible for any lost items? Are we really that far off from stores becoming 5,000-square-foot vending machines?

Then, there is Walmart. The mass-merchandise retailer is testing body cams on store associates. Yes, you read that right. While some retailers have tested body cameras as a tool to deter shoplifting, Walmart is turning to the technology for employee safety.

What will they think of next? Often, I ask this in a good way. This time, not so much.

Maybe we need to bring back the Consumers model, conveyer belt and all.

Stay safe, stay warm and stay happy this holiday season.