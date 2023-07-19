What's In Store: GPM Investments, Love's Travel Stops & Royal Farms

SunStop
SunStop opened its newest location in Tallahassee, Fla., at 3500 N. Monroe Street, centered on the corner of N. Monroe and Talpeco Road on July 12.
The remodeled store sits at 5,500 square feet, and features Eat's Southern Cooking and a diverse mix of merchandise. Customers can also choose from a variety of healthy options like fresh salads, fruit and sushi, as well as take advantage of the facility's free Wi-Fi.
The location includes 20 EMV encrypted fuel dispensers with SunStop's proprietary Inland branded fuel and auto diesel, providing customers a secure method of payment for their credit and debit transactions.
In addition, SunStop offers a proprietary payment method, Sunny Saver, that gives customers 10 cents off per gallon, and one of the most robust customer loyalty programs in the industry, giving customers the chance to save even more money on fuel purchases, according to the retailer.
Future plans include at least four more new SunStop locations to Tallahassee, creating a total of eight stores in the retailer's operational area footprint. The next location, on Highway 90 at the Summit East business complex, will open in October.
SunStop and Eat's Southern Cooking are owned by Bainbridge, Ga.-based Southwest Georgia Oil Co., which operates 78 convenience stores and grocery stores across the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia. Southwest Georgia Oil is also a wholesaler of petroleum and lubricant products under the Total Petroleum banner.
Tri Star Energy
Tri Star Energy's Twice Daily brand recently cut the ribbon on two new locations in Alabama: one in Dothan at 2940 Hartford Highway and one in Athens at 1721 Trigreen Drive, the latter of which also includes a White Bison Coffee.
The store opening in Dothan is part of a three-year plan for the retailer to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee and Alabama, with a third Dothan location planned for later this summer at 3376 W. Main Street.
In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily's premium offerings range from organic grab-and-go snacks to a selection of staple groceries to beer caves featuring local and craft beers. A fresh deli case provides fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Other fare includes doughnuts, pastries, and freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
The White Bison Coffee concept offers handcrafted specialty coffee drinks, such as single origin pour-over coffees, cold brew, seasonal drinks and more. Guests can also enjoy freshly baked pastries and handmade breakfast and lunch items.
To celebrate the new locations, Twice Daily donated $1,500 each to respective local food banks Wiregrass Area Food Bank and House of Harvest.
Founded in 2000, Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy is the parent company of convenience store brands Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shops.