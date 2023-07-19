What's In Store: GPM Investments, Love's Travel Stops & Royal Farms

The locations in Wilcox and Lucedale also include an Arby's, while the site in Parachute has a Chester's Chicken, McDonald's and Fresh Kitchen concept.

In honor of the grand openings, Love's donated $2,000 split between the Willcox Quarterback Club and the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts of Willcox, $2,000 to George County Sheriff's Office Benefit Fund Inc. and $2,000 to the Parachute Branch Library.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms will be opening its third location in North Carolina in New Bern at the end of July.

The first two locations opened in Grandy and Greenville earlier in the year. Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville, N.C., locations will be opening later in the year.

The New Bern location will host a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the event menu. Free tickets for the opening will be available via Eventbrite.

The New Bern location will be equipped with 16 fuel pumps, a carwash and operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Free carwashes can be earned through the Royal Farms rewards program, RoFo Rewards.