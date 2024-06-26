White Bison Coffee Introduces Summertime Drinks

Though White Bison, Tri Star Energy's retail coffee brand, guests can enjoy specialty coffee that is directly sourced and crafted with care. Its café menu features a range of beverages from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas. Guests can also enjoy fresh pastries, and breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and wraps.
The new summertime innovation follows White Bison's introduction of limited-time specialty drinks featured on the coffee retailer's winter menu. That lineup included the Cinnamon Beehive Latte, the Vanilla Rooibos Tea Latte and a Honey Nut Macchiato.
Founded in 2017, White Bison Coffee currently has 15 locations in the middle Tennessee area — including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th Avenue South areas of Nashville — and four locations in the northern Alabama market.
Founded in 2000, Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates White Bison and the Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience banners. It also supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states.