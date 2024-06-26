White Bison Coffee Introduces Summertime Drinks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — White Bison Coffee introduces new flavors that will cool down customers beneath the hot summer sun.

Available now in White Bison shops across middle Tennessee and north Alabama, new summertime offerings include:

Lemonades: Throughout the year, White Bison offers a selection of tea or smoothies that are perfectly crafted for any weather. The chain is switching it up this summer with a selection of cool, sweet and sour lemonades. Flavors include lavender, peach and strawberry, which can all be topped with a creamy soft whip.

Ruby Chocolate Shaken Espresso: White Bison offers finely crafted coffee for guests every day. It is shaking things up for summer with the new ruby chocolate shaken espresso. It's bold, rich and shaken for the perfect blend of flavors and topped with soft whip.