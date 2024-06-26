 Skip to main content

White Bison Coffee Introduces Summertime Drinks

Lemonades and shaken espresso can be topped with soft whip.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
White Bison Lemonades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — White Bison Coffee introduces new flavors that will cool down customers beneath the hot summer sun.

Available now in White Bison shops across middle Tennessee and north Alabama, new summertime offerings include:

Lemonades: Throughout the year, White Bison offers a selection of tea or smoothies that are perfectly crafted for any weather. The chain is switching it up this summer with a selection of cool, sweet and sour lemonades. Flavors include lavender, peach and strawberry, which can all be topped with a creamy soft whip.

[Read more: Twice Daily Rolls Out Made-to-Order Program Chainwide]

Ruby Chocolate Shaken Espresso: White Bison offers finely crafted coffee for guests every day. It is shaking things up for summer with the new ruby chocolate shaken espresso. It's bold, rich and shaken for the perfect blend of flavors and topped with soft whip.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
White Bison Shaken Espresso

Though White Bison, Tri Star Energy's retail coffee brand, guests can enjoy specialty coffee that is directly sourced and crafted with care. Its café menu features a range of beverages from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas. Guests can also enjoy fresh pastries, and breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and wraps. 

The new summertime innovation follows White Bison's introduction of limited-time specialty drinks featured on the coffee retailer's winter menu. That lineup included the Cinnamon Beehive Latte, the Vanilla Rooibos Tea Latte and a Honey Nut Macchiato.

Founded in 2017, White Bison Coffee currently has 15 locations in the middle Tennessee area — including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th Avenue South areas of Nashville — and four locations in the northern Alabama market.

Founded in 2000, Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates White Bison and the Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience banners. It also supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds