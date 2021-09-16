09/16/2021
BIC Special Edition Nostalgia Series Lighters
The designs celebrate the most iconic technological extinctions of our time.
BIC is bringing retro back. Its newest series, BIC Special Edition Nostalgia Series Lighters, lets users celebrate the most iconic technological extinctions of our time. The "ironically trendy designs" are featured on BIC Maxi Lighters, which are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected, according to the company. The lighters in this series have a suggested retail price of $2.09 per lighter.