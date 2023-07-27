Embracing the Future of Convenience & Mobility

More than five years ago, I had the pleasure of attending the 2018 BPAMA Convention & Business Expo at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. The gathering of BP and Amoco marketers shed light on the "New Frontiers" of fuel retailing, and it was there that I first heard a phrase that would stick with me — one that would thereafter be repeated by numerous stakeholders in the convenience channel: the changing mobility landscape.

Fast forward past a global pandemic and BP is making good on its goal to embrace the future of not only mobility, but also convenience. After buying out its joint venture partner ArcLight Capital to become the sole owner of Thorntons in 2021, followed by its recent $1.3 billion acquisition of TravelCenters of America, BP is poised to lead the way in meeting the changing mobility needs of today's motorists at its convenience stores and travel stops across the country.

Don't worry, the energy giant will still sell fuel, but it is going all-in on the growing electric vehicle (EV) arena. The company has called out EV charging as one of its five strategic transition growth engines and earlier this year announced plans to invest $1 billion in EV charge points across the United States.

Additionally, the company is not limiting innovation to the forecourt. It is also exploring an array of checkout options inside its retail locations and continues to enhance its rewards offer for loyal customers.

For its forward-thinking approach to mobility and convenience, Convenience Store News has selected BP as its 2023 Technology Leader of the Year. This annual award goes to a technology leader (individual or company) that not only contributes to the success of their organization, but also to the advancement and growth of the convenience store industry as a whole.