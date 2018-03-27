Foodservice/Hot Dispensed Beverages: Eby-Brown Co. LLC

CoGo’s, a chain of nearly 40 convenience stores in western Pennsylvania and Ohio, was the proving ground for Eby-Brown in its hot dispensed beverages program. The retailer turned to the c-store distributor to transform its outdated and fatigued coffee program. Taking a leadership role for the hot dispensed category, Eby-Brown set out to create a coffee bar capable of competing with other c-stores, as well as quick-service restaurants like McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts.

First, Eby-Brown sought to understand CoGo’s foodservice capabilities and current market positioning by conducting operational audits of designated store locations, empirical observations, core customer analysis, existing foodservice sales and profitability, menu mix, and qualitative interviews with key organization personnel.

Then, the distributor brought in leading coffee suppliers to assist in developing a go-to-market strategy to increase CoGo’s hot dispensed beverages program sales and profitability. This included market analysis, recommended size of the hot beverage area, equipment recommendations, sourcing, and advertising support.