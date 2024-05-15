Getting Back to the Basics

Some of the greatest tech minds in the convenience channel took the stage to discuss their companies' transformation journeys — the good and the bad — and these journeys were mostly driven by the basics. From Nouria Energy's bid to be more data-driven to Alimentation Couche-Tard's proprietary API-based cloud services platform to RaceTrac's edge computing move, a strong foundation was built.

In welcoming attendees to the conference, Conexxus Executive Director Gray Taylor used a popsicle analogy to describe the organization's role in the industry — the stick stays the same regardless of the flavor.

"If we provide the technological backbone, then and with the appropriate connectivity in there, it's up to the retailers to put together the flavors they want to put in that box," he said. "And if we do it really well, it becomes an endless landscape possibility."

Endless indeed, and I believe the best is yet to come.

Speaking of the best is yet to come, Taylor announced that Jenny Bullard, manager of member engagement for the organization, is retiring from the industry and this year's event will be her last Conexxus conference. She joined Conexxus five years ago after stepping down from her post as chief information officer at Flash Foods. Bullard has forgotten more about retail technology than most of us will ever know in our lifetime. Congratulations Jenny and good luck in your next chapter!