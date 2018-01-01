Growing Roots Snack Bites & Clusters

Unilever is expanding its U.S. urban farming efforts with the launch of Growing Roots, a new organic, plant-based food brand that will support urban farming with each purchase. The Growing Roots product line includes snack bites and clusters made from organic ingredients like coconut, corn and seeds. Growing Roots snacks feature simple, plant-based ingredients with delicious, bold flavors in uniquely sweet and savory combinations, according to the company. Flavor varieties include: Cocoa Chipotle, Pineapple Coconut Rum, Maple Bourbon, and Coconut Curry. The new line is USDA-certified organic, certified gluten-free and certified vegan. Growing Roots snack bites and clusters retail for $3.99 per 4-ounce package.