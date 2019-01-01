Harvest Snaps New Flavors

New from Harvest Snaps, Southern Style BBQ Black Bean Snack Crisps and White Cheddar Green Pea Snack Crisps will join the Original Lightly Salted Green Pea Snack Crisps in updated 10-ounce packaging. Made with farm-direct vegetables as the first ingredient, each variety features the same baked — never fried — crunch and irresistible taste consumers love, according to the brand. With 30 percent to 60 percent less fat than regular potato chips and only 130 calories per 22 crisps, the veggie-first snacks are made with high-quality ingredients and completely free of artificial flavors, colors, cholesterol and common allergens such as soy, nuts, wheat and eggs.