In a category where building occasions and meeting shifting consumer tastes is critical, Heineken USA introduces Heineken 0.0, a versatile brew for a variety of drinking occasions. Heineken master brewers created the zero-alcohol brew, which is made with natural ingredients. The Heineken brand's iconic label has been turned blue to match the color associated with the alcohol-free category globally. Heineken 0.0 connects with the discerning tastes of a wide range of drinkers, according to the brewer. Containing only 69 calories, it is available now in six-packs of both cans and bottles.