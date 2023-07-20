Help Track Technology Advancements in the C-store Channel

Late last year, we reached out to technology executives in the convenience channel to find out what was on their agendas for 2023. Not surprisingly, they planned to expand their efforts around self-checkout options, mobile ordering and payment, and digital experiences.

Now, midway through 2023, we want to circle back around and see how many agenda items have checkmarks next to them, and what's next. We recently launched the 2023 Convenience Store News Technology Study to take the pulse of the industry's tech priorities.

Of particular interest to me is whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting retailers' technology decisions — and if so, to what extent. There is no question that the global health crisis changed the way convenience stores do business.

C-store operators made great strides in implementing mobile ordering, delivery and curbside pickup. But does the channel still look at these contactless experiences as priority services or have some options that were considered must-haves three years ago moved down the list in order of importance?

The survey also asks: Is the overall tech spend growing each year? Are retailers focusing on consumer-facing or employee-facing solutions? Where do c-stores stand in the loyalty space?

I hope you take a few minutes to click the link above and help us keep the industry informed on the latest tech advancements. The survey closes July 27.