Increasing Your Screen Time in a Positive Way
Hand in hand with the physical space is the channel's reach. Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven has nearly 13,000 stores, Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's portfolio numbers more than 2,200 stores. Media, Pa.-based Wawa's store count has topped 1,000. That is a lot of consumers and a lot of eyes in a lot of towns, both big and small, across the United States.
To help brands harness the power of RMNs, our sister publication Path to Purchase Institute will be holding the inaugural Storefronts event — think upfronts for in-store retail media. The Sept. 12, 2024 event in Chicago will bring together brand marketers to hear directly from leading U.S. retailer media networks on their visions for 2025.
You don't need a crystal ball to see that retail media networks will play a key role in the next evolution of customer engagement. What remains to be seen is the value it unlocks.