Increasing Your Screen Time in a Positive Way

Over the past year or so, I have often found myself writing about or reporting on retail media. Long a customer engagement tool for big-box and grocery retailers, retail media networks (RMNs) are increasingly making their way into convenience store retailers' toolboxes. Notable examples include 7-Eleven Inc.'s Gulp Media, Casey's General Stores Inc.'s Casey's Access and Wawa Inc.'s Goose Media Network.

There are many reasons for the rise of RMNs in the channel. First and foremost, what better place to reach the immediate needs of consumers than in a convenience store? Another advantage c-stores have over their crosschannel competitors is a smaller physical space that lends itself to in-store screens — after all, what good is a screen in the frozen food aisle of a supermarket if a customer is shopping for cereal?