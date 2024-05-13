Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of April 2024

4) 7-Eleven Takes Full Ownership of Stripes Network

The company took official ownership of 204 Stripes convenience stores from Sunoco LP on April 16. Upon completion of the $950 million deal, the c-store retailer is the sole owner and operator of all Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Co. restaurants in the United States.

5) QuikTrip Shutters Nonfuel C-store Over Safety Concerns

Located at the intersection of Peachtree and 6th streets in Atlanta, the pilot concept opened eight years ago. After evaluation of the location, it did not meet the company's expectations regarding the safety of customers and employees, according to QuikTrip.

6) NACS: New Overtime Rule Could Negatively Impact Small Businesses

Effective July 1, the salary threshold for overtime protection will increase to the equivalent of an annual salary of $43,888 before increasing to $58,656 on Jan. 1, 2025.

7) Foxtrot Shuts Down Operations

The retailer closed 33 Foxtrot c-stores and two Dom's grocery stores on April 23, less than six months after the brands joined forces under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality.

8) Sheetz Reaffirms Commitment to D&I Following EEOC Lawsuit

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused Sheetz Inc. and affiliates of having racially discriminatory hiring practices in a lawsuit filed April 18. The EEOC does not allege that Sheetz was motivated by race when making hiring decisions.

9) Wawa Opens First of Three Alabama Stores Planned for 2024

On April 26, the retailer officially opened in Fairhope, marking the first of three sites slated to debut in the south Alabama market before the end of the summer.

10) 7-Eleven International Closes $1.1B Deal for 7-Eleven Australia

The two companies agreed to the A$1.71 billion deal ($1.1 billion) in November 2023. With the closing, 7-Eleven International adds more than 750 convenience stores in Australia to its portfolio.