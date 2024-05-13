Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of April 2024

7-Eleven & Wawa dominated the headlines last month.
Angela Hanson
NATIONAL REPORT — Notable news in recent weeks included market expansions and sudden store closings. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of April, based on reader views:

1)  Wawa Prepares to Ring Up First North Carolina Customers
The retailer set a mid-May date for the opening of its Kill Devil Hills location, to be followed by openings of Wawa stores in Wilson, Rocky Mount and Elizabeth City during the third quarter of 2024.

2)  Wawa Offers Coffee Deal to Celebrate 60 Years
On April 16, Wawa Day, customers could receive a free, any-size hot coffee while visiting stores, which were decked out in 1960s décor and featured special 60-cent promotions.

3)  Seven & i Holdings to Accelerate Growth in North American C-store Channel
The parent company of 7-Eleven Inc. stated that it will proactively implement strategic investments in its convenience store business with a more agile and flexible discipline.

4)  7-Eleven Takes Full Ownership of Stripes Network
The company took official ownership of 204 Stripes convenience stores from Sunoco LP on April 16. Upon completion of the $950 million deal, the c-store retailer is the sole owner and operator of all Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Co. restaurants in the United States.

5)  QuikTrip Shutters Nonfuel C-store Over Safety Concerns
Located at the intersection of Peachtree and 6th streets in Atlanta, the pilot concept opened eight years ago. After evaluation of the location, it did not meet the company's expectations regarding the safety of customers and employees, according to QuikTrip.

6)  NACS: New Overtime Rule Could Negatively Impact Small Businesses
Effective July 1, the salary threshold for overtime protection will increase to the equivalent of an annual salary of $43,888 before increasing to $58,656 on Jan. 1, 2025.

7)  Foxtrot Shuts Down Operations
The retailer closed 33 Foxtrot c-stores and two Dom's grocery stores on April 23, less than six months after the brands joined forces under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality.

8)  Sheetz Reaffirms Commitment to D&I Following EEOC Lawsuit
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused Sheetz Inc. and affiliates of having racially discriminatory hiring practices in a lawsuit filed April 18. The EEOC does not allege that Sheetz was motivated by race when making hiring decisions.

9)  Wawa Opens First of Three Alabama Stores Planned for 2024
On April 26, the retailer officially opened in Fairhope, marking the first of three sites slated to debut in the south Alabama market before the end of the summer.

10)  7-Eleven International Closes $1.1B Deal for 7-Eleven Australia
The two companies agreed to the A$1.71 billion deal ($1.1 billion) in November 2023. With the closing, 7-Eleven International adds more than 750 convenience stores in Australia to its portfolio.

