Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of February 2019

NATIONAL REPORT — Various convenience store chains' plans for growth were among the stories important to CSNews Online readers last month. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of February, based on reader views:

1) Stripes Stores to Release Three-Cup Collection Commemorating Music Legend Selena

The convenience store operator will release three limited-edition collectible cups featuring Selena, known as the "Queen of Cumbia." The 2019 Selena commemorative collectible cups will be sold at participating stores in Texas and Louisiana while supplies last.

2) RaceTrac Announces New Leadership Structure

Leading the company now is Max McBrayer, who has been promoted to CEO. He previously served as the convenience retailer's chief financial officer and chief supply officer.

3) RaceTrac Launches Franchise Program

More changes are coming to RaceTrac as the convenience store retailer enters the franchising space. The Atlanta-based company launched its new franchise program, RT Franchising Inc., on Feb. 19. Its first move is to find experienced, qualified candidates from franchise opportunities in central Florida.

4) Federal Lawsuit Charges Buc-ee's With Setting Unfair Pump Prices

A federal lawsuit claims that Buc-ee's illegally priced gasoline when it opened its first Alabama travel center last month along Interstate 10 in Baldwin County. The lawsuit, filed in federal court by Oasis Travel Center LLC, alleges that Buc-ee's violated the 35-year-old Alabama Motor Fuel Marketing Act, and demands that the company halt its pricing strategies while the case is pending.

5) Pilot Flying J Makes Hospitality a Major Focus

Core pillars in Pilot Flying J's current growth strategy include: network growth; best-in-class technology; investment in its people; guest experience; and diversifying its businesses.

6) Family Express Is in the Express Lane

Family Express Corp., one of the convenience store industry's finest regional chains of c-stores and fueling centers, is embarking on the most ambitious growth plan in its 40-year history. The plan included opening five new stores in 2018 and calls for entering a new market in suburban Indianapolis, enlarging its 165,000-square-foot central distribution center and investing in new technology to bring seamless customer engagement to all its stores.

7) Circle K Partners With San Antonio Rodeo on Mobile App Game

During the bull riding, bareback riding and saddle bronc riding portions of the event, rodeo attendees will be able to guess the rider's score before the judges issue it. After entering their score guess, they will have the opportunity to win prizes from Circle K Texas.

8) U.S. Convenience Store Count Declines Year Over Year

The total number of convenience stores operating within the United States declined 1.1 percent last year, falling from a record 154,958 stores to 153,237 as of Dec. 31, 2018.

9) Who Are the 50 Most Influential People in Convenience Store History?

Convenience Store News is kicking off the celebration of its 50th anniversary by launching a search for the 50 Most Influential People in Convenience Store History. Using feedback from the largest print and online audience in the convenience and fuel retailing industry, CSNews will select and recognize 50 people who have had the greatest influence on the development, growth and history of this industry.