Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of February 2025

4) Nouria Energy Takes Ownership of Enmarket

The retailer completed its acquisition of Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket from parent company Colonial Group Inc. on Feb. 25. The transaction adds all 133 Enmarket c-stores and 25 car washes to Nouria's portfolio.

5) Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

A $58 million management buyout offer for 7-Eleven parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. fell through on Feb. 27, increasing the chances that Couche-Tard Inc. is successful in its pursuit of the global retailer. Junro Ito and his company Ito-Kogyo Co. Ltd. withdrew the offer due to a lack of investors.

6) CITGO Marks Expansion With New Brand Licensing Program

The company is extending its brand to five new geographic markets as part of the launch of a brand licensing program for qualified marketers and retailers. The brand licensing program will initially target Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.

7) Murphy USA Leans Into New Store Openings Following 'Disappointing' 2024

Clyde pointed to rising prices and severe weather that hindered transactions across most of the Murphy USA network at the start of the year, as well as continued pressure on food inflation and value competition from quick-service restaurants pressuring its QuickChek markets, among other challenges.

8) Wawa Sets Date for Official Entry Into the Midwest

The company will celebrate its 61st anniversary with the grand opening of the chain's first convenience store in Ohio. Located at 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Township in Butler County, the store is the first of eight to 10 Wawa locations slated to open in the state this year.

9) Future of Federal EV Charging Network Plan Up in the Air

The Federal Highway Administration sent a Feb. 6 letter to state transportation directors stating it was suspending approval of annual implementation plans that states previously submitted for fiscal years 2022-2025. The letter added that states will be able to receive reimbursements for existing obligations to design and build charging stations.

10) 7-Eleven Launches Free Slurpee Friday Promotion

The retailer extended its free Slurpee offer to give customers a complimentary small Slurpee drink every Friday in February. By offering customers the ultimate pick-me-up sweet treat, 7-Eleven helped them overcome winter gloom, according to the company.