Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of June 2023

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers increased their store counts and offered customers deals and discounts as summer got into full swing. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of June, based on reader views:

1) GetGo Eases Fourth of July Travel With Fuel Discounts

All Advantage Pay and myPerks customers could buy regular unleaded gas for just $2.75 per gallon from June 30 through July 4, with the same cents-off discount applying to all other fuel grades, including premium and diesel.

2) Buc-ee's Moves Closer to Building First Location in Virginia

On June 14, the retailer closed on the acquisition of 28 acres in New Kent County, where it plans to build a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee's location. Buc-ee's paid $6.5 million for an unaddressed parcel near Interstate 64's Talleysville exit off State Route 609.

3) Casey's Lays Out Strategic Plan for Next Three Years

The retailer discussed its progress over the past three years and its roadmap for growth during Casey's June 27 Investor Day.

4) Casey's Picks Up 26 Minit Mart Locations

The chain paid $48 million to acquire the "noncore" stores from EG America, which will continue to operate the remaining Minit Mart locations. The deal more than triples Casey's previous store count of 12 convenience stores in Kansas City.

5) Circle K Launches Free Membership Program

The Inner Circle program allows customers to save on fuel and merchandise, and offers them the opportunity to join as a premium member after they spend $500 at participating Circle K locations.

6) PHOTO GALLERY: Foxtrot Brings the Modern C-store to Life

Currently a chain of 26 stores across Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas, the retailer's offering ranges from a signature all-day café experience to local craft beers and fine wines selected by an in-house sommelier, to everyday essentials.

7) 7-Eleven Refreshes Iconic Slurpee

The convenience store retailer is giving the Slurpee a fresh new look as part of its "Anything Flows" campaign, which features a refreshed look and feel.

8) FDA Issues Updates on Tobacco Regulation Agenda

The agency issued multiple updates on various pending and upcoming tobacco-related regulations as part of Spring 2023 Regulatory Agenda.

9) At Texas Born, Foodservice Is the Focus Across the Board

CEO Kevin Smartt shared ways that the c-store chain directs customers' attention to the brand's unique, fresh-made menu items begins before they ever set foot inside during his presentation at the 2023 Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange.

10) Parker's Makes 'Strategic' Move Into New Market

The convenience store operator will open a new Parker's Kitchen in Augusta, Ga., at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road. Additional locations in the area are to be announced in the coming months.