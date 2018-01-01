Jacqueline’s Premium Filled Shortbreads & Authentic Macaroons

Rich’s Foodservice expands its bakery offerings for convenience stores with the introduction of Jacqueline’s Premium Filled Shortbreads and Jacqueline’s Authentic Macaroons. Both gourmet lines are made with authentic, premium and clean ingredients with no artificial ingredients or high-fructose corn syrup, according to the company. Jacqueline's Premium Filled Shortbreads feature an all-butter shortbread dough, preserves and chocolate. The 1.5-ounce treats are available with three different fillings: apricot, dark chocolate and raspberry. Jacqueline’s Authentic Macaroons are ready-to-bake and available in chocolate, coconut and cranberry varieties. Both products can go directly from the freezer to the oven; have a frozen shelf life of 365 days or a 14-day baked shelf life; and carry a suggested retail price range of 99 cents to $1.29 per cookie.