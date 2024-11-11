Love's Launches AI-Powered Supply & Dispatch Solution

Tulsa, Okla.-based Gravitate is a software company that provides artificial intelligence-enabled collaboration and decision support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Its software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes and better engages customers.

"It has been a real pleasure working with Love's. I think we have learned as much from them as they have from us," said Tom Hunt, Gravitate's vice president of sales. "Love's runs a tight ship, and we are excited to incorporate their ideas in our solution to continue to drive value for the industry."

Earlier this year, Gemini was named the National Tank Truck Carriers' North American Safety Grand Champion in the private fleet category for the second consecutive year.

Family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with more than 650 locations in 42 states. The company employs nearly 40,000 team members throughout North America and Europe.