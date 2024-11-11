 Skip to main content

Love's Launches AI-Powered Supply & Dispatch Solution

Gravitate's solution will increase dispatchers' productivity and drive more intelligent fuel supply decisions.
Danielle Romano
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gemini Motor Transport, the primary fuel hauler for Love's Travel Stops, tapped Gravitate's Supply & Dispatch solution to manage and optimize fuel supply decisions.

The Gravitate Supply & Dispatch solution enhances dispatch productivity and truck utilization. Through automated order creation and route optimization, it gives Love's the power to increase dispatchers' productivity, drive more intelligent fuel supply decisions and minimize laid-in costs of fuel across its network.  

Gemini's fleet includes 1,800 professional drivers and 1,300 trucks.

"Love's transportation business has grown and evolved over the last 20 years, and we are excited to utilize the power of Gravitate Supply & Dispatch to help us further enhance our strategic approach to order generation, dispatch automation, supply optimization and driver support across the nation," commented Love's Executive Vice President of Transportation Brent Bergevin.

Tulsa, Okla.-based Gravitate is a software company that provides artificial intelligence-enabled collaboration and decision support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Its software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes and better engages customers.

"It has been a real pleasure working with Love's. I think we have learned as much from them as they have from us," said Tom Hunt, Gravitate's vice president of sales. "Love's runs a tight ship, and we are excited to incorporate their ideas in our solution to continue to drive value for the industry."

Earlier this year, Gemini was named the National Tank Truck Carriers' North American Safety Grand Champion in the private fleet category for the second consecutive year. 

Family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with more than 650 locations in 42 states. The company employs nearly 40,000 team members throughout North America and Europe.

