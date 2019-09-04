Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Majority of NOCO Express Stores

Press enter to search
NOCO Express fuel canopy

04/09/2019
Marathon Petroleum Corp. and NOCO Express logos
MPC will add 33 convenience stores in western New York.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Local convenience store chain NOCO Express is set to change hands.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), parent company of Speedway LLC convenience store chain, is acquiring 33 NOCO Express convenience stores and gas stations in upstate New York with plans to rebrand them as Speedway locations, according to The Buffalo News.

The deal is expected to close later this spring or in early summer.

Headquartered in Tonawanda, NOCO Express operates 39 convenience stores throughout western New York. It is a division of NOCO Energy Corp., which will retain its energy services business.

According to the news outlet, six NOCO Express convenience stores are not included in the transaction.

The acquisition is just the latest move in MPC and Speedway's growth plan. On Oct. 1, Findlay, Ohio-based MPC closed on its strategic tie-up with Andeavor, creating a national retail powerhouse with nearly 4,000 locations, Convenience Store News previously reported.

One month later, Enon, Ohio-based Speedway, MPC's retail arm, closed on the acquisition of the petroleum marketing and convenience retailing assets from Petr-All Petroleum Consulting Corp., adding nearly 80 Express Mart convenience stores in New York to its portfolio.

