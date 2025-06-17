Maverik Marks Summer Solstice With Energy Drink Promo
The rewards-exclusive freebie will help Maverik's outdoor enthusiasts, road trippers and everyday adventurers stay sharp and energized during the longest day of the year, highlighting Rockstar's power to sustain mind-body energy, the company said.
To claim their free Rockstar can, customers must be a member of Maverik's Adventure Club or an upgraded Nitro cardholder. The promotion is redeemable at checkout on June 20 while supplies last.
This is one of several big summertime promotions from Maverik. Earlier in June, the retailer announced an exclusive 89 cents Fountain Frenzy for its Adventure Club members for any cup up to a large, available through Sept. 30. It is also taking part in Free Frazil Friday weekly in June.
Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and the two brands serve customers in more than 800 locations across 21 states.
Maverik is No. 10 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.