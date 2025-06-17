Maverik Marks Summer Solstice With Energy Drink Promo

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is teaming up with Rockstar Energy on a Summer Solstice promotion that will energize adventurers on the longest day of the year.

On June 20, Maverik Adventure Club and upgraded Nitro members can redeem one free can of a 16-ounce Rockstar Energy Drink at any Maverik convenience store.

"This promotion pairs Maverik's spirit of adventure with Rockstar's legendary reputation for sustaining mind-body energy," said Joey Hobson, chief marketing officer at Maverik. "We're excited to fuel our valued Adventure Club and Nitro members with the lasting energy they need to make the most of the extended daylight."

