Maverik Marks Summer Solstice With Energy Drink Promo

Adventure Club and Nitro members can enjoy a free Rockstar Energy on June 20.
Angela Hanson
Maverik convenience store front

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is teaming up with Rockstar Energy on a Summer Solstice promotion that will energize adventurers on the longest day of the year. 

On June 20, Maverik Adventure Club and upgraded Nitro members can redeem one free can of a 16-ounce Rockstar Energy Drink at any Maverik convenience store.

"This promotion pairs Maverik's spirit of adventure with Rockstar's legendary reputation for sustaining mind-body energy," said Joey Hobson, chief marketing officer at Maverik. "We're excited to fuel our valued Adventure Club and Nitro members with the lasting energy they need to make the most of the extended daylight."

The rewards-exclusive freebie will help Maverik's outdoor enthusiasts, road trippers and everyday adventurers stay sharp and energized during the longest day of the year, highlighting Rockstar's power to sustain mind-body energy, the company said.

To claim their free Rockstar can, customers must be a member of Maverik's Adventure Club or an upgraded Nitro cardholder. The promotion is redeemable at checkout on June 20 while supplies last.

This is one of several big summertime promotions from Maverik. Earlier in June, the retailer announced an exclusive 89 cents Fountain Frenzy for its Adventure Club members for any cup up to a large, available through Sept. 30. It is also taking part in Free Frazil Friday weekly in June.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and the two brands serve customers in more than 800 locations across 21 states.  

Maverik is No. 10 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

