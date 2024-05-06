Maximize the Summer Season

The summer season is upon us, and there's some good news for the convenience store industry: easing gas prices are expected to prompt more drivers to hit the road this summer.

According to GasBuddy's "2024 Summer Travel Survey," more than three-quarters of Americans (76%) plan to take a road trip between Memorial Day and Labor Day — a significant increase from 18% last year. The average traveler actually has two road trips planned, with nearly half (49%) expecting to drive five or more hours to reach their destination.

More road trips mean more stops at c-stores and travel centers across the country.

Leading up to Memorial Day 2024, announcements started pouring in from retailers unveiling new products, promotions and sweepstakes for the summer season:

Casey's General Stores Inc. kicked off the season with the introduction of a BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza and a King's Hawaiian Pulled Pork Slider. Over the next few months, Casey's will offer deals such as a large specialty pizza for just $14 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 25; buy one, get one 50% off any large single-topping pizza through June 25; buy any large pizza, get a large single-topping pizza 50% off from June 26 through Sept. 3; and $3 cheesy breadsticks with any large pizza through Sept. 3.



7-Eleven Inc. ushered in summer with the introduction of new sweet and spicy items: the Mangonada Donut with Tajin seasoning and the limited-edition Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get further discounts on summertime favorites, including any-size Slurpee drink and bagged candy for $2 through Aug. 27, and a small Slurpee drink for just $1 through Jan. 7, 2025.



For the first time since coming together as one entity in 2023, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Kum & Go are offering consistent summer savings on fresh food, sweet treats and beverages across their combined 20-state footprint. Among the highlights, Maverik and Kum & Go rewards members can take part in the 89-cent Fountain Frenzy through Oct. 1, available for up to a large-size fountain drink.



GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., is holding a "100 Days of Summer" promo through Sept. 3. Available across ARKO's network of brands, the company's partnership with various suppliers will enable customers to save on numerous products, including beverages, food and candy. Extra discounts will be available to fas REWARDS members.



TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, is hosting “Summermania” from May 24 through Sept. 2. Customers will have the chance to win more than $100,000 in prizes , including candy for a year, a free meal every week at Country Pride or Iron Skillet, and free gas for a year via a bp gift card. Everyday giveaways will include a free fountain drink or coffee, a free meal at one of TA's quick-service restaurants and a free meal at one of TA's full-service restaurants.

These retailers are wise to focus on deals this year as inflation persists and expenses are a major factor shaping summer travel. Roughly 63% of the respondents to the GasBuddy survey cited cost as their top consideration when planning trips. Maximize the 2024 summer season by letting travelers — and locals alike — know how you provide value.