Hostess Brands is adding a mint chocolate variety to its Hostess Cr!spy Minis line, which launched in 2021. The new product features two layers of creamy, refreshing mint filling between crisp wafers topped with a chocolate-flavored layer for "a perfectly balanced bite," according to the maker. Made with real mint and real cocoa, Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis ​​​​​are free of high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and flavors. They are available in a 7.3-ounce resealable standup pouch for optimal shareability, at a suggested retail price of $3.49. The new flavor joins the line's other varieties: Strawberry & Creme and Cookies & Creme. ​​​​