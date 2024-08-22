 Skip to main content

TechWatch

More Than a Convenient Corner

Once the domain of restaurants, online ordering is on the upswing in the convenience channel.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
A customer ordering food for delivery through a mobile app

Let's look at some eye-popping numbers: As of 2024, the United States has more than 310 million smartphone users and a smartphone penetration rate of more than 96%, according to data released from Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform. Mobile app users invest nearly three hours a day into mobile app usage, digital acceleration consultancy Netguru reported this summer. 

Given these stats, is it any wonder that in the past 10 years, ordering food either through a mobile app or website has overtaken phone orders in the U.S.? 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"I don't know that we've reached the peak of this adoption curve … but it's really becoming more pervasive," Jeff Hoover, director of strategy and analytics for convenience store brands at Paytronix, said during a recent webinar on "2024 Online Ordering Trends for Convenience Stores" hosted by Convenience Store News and Paytronix.

What does this mean for convenience store operators? 

As they say, location, location, location — but it is no longer a matter of being the first spot off the highway or being located at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue. Today, location is in the palm of consumers' hands or at the fingertips of online shoppers. 

Online ordering trend is relatively new in the convenience channel compared to the restaurant space, but it is trend that appears to have staying power, according to Hoover. The proof will be in the numbers. 

More Blog Posts in This Series

Blog Author

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress is Executive Editor of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2010. Melissa handles much of CSNews' hard news coverage, such as mergers and acquisitions and company financial reports, and the technology beat. She is also one of the industry's leading media experts on the tobacco category. Read More

Melissa Kress

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds