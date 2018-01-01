MultiChef XL High-Speed Oven

Motion Technology Inc. (MTI) improves its line of high-speed ovens with the new MultiChef XL, an even faster option to its predecessor. The MultiChef XL uses convection, rapid impinged air, bottom infrared and precision microwave to reduce cook times without sacrificing food quality. Cooking in the MultiChef XL is simple, with a two-step cooking process that means every menu item is just a few taps away, according to the company.