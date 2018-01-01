Newcastle Brown Ale Summer Grilling Recipe Series

Just in time for summer, Newcastle Brown Ale is releasing a series of grilling recipes in partnership with "MasterChef" Season 7 champion, Shaun O’Neale. The 10 signature recipes that incorporate Newcastle Brown Ale range from savory dishes like smoked brisket and oysters Rockefeller, to sweet indulgences like bread pudding and ice cream. Each recipe complements the full-bodied flavor and slightly sweet caramel finish that is the hallmark of Newcastle Brown Ale, and was created with the home chef in mind, according to the brand. At retail, custom-designed point-of-sale materials — case cards, recipe cards, aprons, Newcastle Brown Ale branded barbecue grills, and life-size standees of O’Neale — will capture shoppers' attention and encourage them to grab a pack of Newcastle Brown Ale. To amplify the program, O’Neale will make special appearances at select events throughout the summer and support the brand’s digital efforts by releasing one of his new recipes every Thursday for 10 weeks.