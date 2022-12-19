Franklin Electric is entering the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure space with the launch of the NexPhase Smart EV Switchgear. As part of Franklin Electric's new EV Systems product line, NexPhase is a turnkey switchgear solution containing the entire infrastructure required between utility power and up to four 150 kW Level 3 DC fast chargers. It comes fully assembled, pre-wired and factory tested, requiring only the utility and EV charger connections for installation. In addition to consolidating switchgear components into a single footprint, NexPhase features advanced intelligence to protect EV charging sites. Features include EV charger crash detection, flammable vapor monitoring, flood detection, pest/rodent mitigation and E-stop integration capabilities.