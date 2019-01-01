Odwalla offers consumers health-conscious ingredients without sacrificing taste with the debut of the Odwalla Smoobucha line. These beverages combine the delicious taste of smoothies with pasteurized kombucha, serving as the perfect blend of flavor and function, according to the maker. Three Odwalla Smoobucha varieties are available: Citrus & Guava, Berry & Ginger, and Apple & Greens. The drinks feature a unique mix of fruits and vegetables, fiber and 500 millimeters of CFUs (colony-forming units). They contain 40 percent less sugar and fewer calories than top smoothie items. Each variety retails for $2.99 per 15.2-ounce bottle.